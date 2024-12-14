Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

Ukraine sending humanitarian aid to Syria to prevent 'food crisis,' Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert December 14, 2024 9:30 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated with Ukrainian and European officials at the second international "Grain from Ukraine" summit held in Kyiv on Nov. 25th. (President of Ukraine’s Office)
Ukraine is preparing to send humanitarian aid to Syria in order "to help prevent a food crisis," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 14.

The announcement comes a week after the Russia-backed regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad collapsed on Dec. 8 amid a large-scale rebel offensive.

Kyiv will contribute to stabilization in Syria in the aftermath of Assad's fall, Zelensky said.

"We are ready to help Syria prevent a food crisis," he said.

"Including through the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program. I have instructed the government to organize food deliveries in cooperation with international organizations and partners willing to help."

Zelensky called on global partners to assist in ensuring a stable peace in Syria, which endured years of civil war "ignited with ... Russia's involvement."

Kyiv launched the Grain From Ukraine initiative in fall 2022. Since then, the program has saved 20 million people from hunger, according to Zelensky.

Ukraine is one of the world's leading agricultural producers and has been a major supplier of grain and other products to countries in Africa and Asia.

What Russia’s army in Syria stands to lose after fall of Assad
The Kremlin confirmed on Dec. 11 that longtime Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad had fled to Moscow after rebels took the capital city of Damascus in a lightning offensive that shocked the world. Assad’s exile in Russia comes as little surprise. The Kremlin had invested heavily in propping up the
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Suspected terrorist attack in Dnipro kills 1, injures 4.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has classified the incident as a terrorist attack and detained a 37-year-old resident suspected of acting on instructions from Russian special services.
