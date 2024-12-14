Ukraine sending humanitarian aid to Syria to prevent 'food crisis,' Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is preparing to send humanitarian aid to Syria in order "to help prevent a food crisis," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 14.

The announcement comes a week after the Russia-backed regime of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad collapsed on Dec. 8 amid a large-scale rebel offensive.

Kyiv will contribute to stabilization in Syria in the aftermath of Assad's fall, Zelensky said.

"We are ready to help Syria prevent a food crisis," he said.

"Including through the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program. I have instructed the government to organize food deliveries in cooperation with international organizations and partners willing to help."

Zelensky called on global partners to assist in ensuring a stable peace in Syria, which endured years of civil war "ignited with ... Russia's involvement."

Kyiv launched the Grain From Ukraine initiative in fall 2022. Since then, the program has saved 20 million people from hunger, according to Zelensky.

Ukraine is one of the world's leading agricultural producers and has been a major supplier of grain and other products to countries in Africa and Asia.