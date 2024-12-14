Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian film, Territorial Defense Force, Ukrainian military, Culture, War
Ukrainian film actor Yakiv Tkachenko killed in action

by Martina Sapio December 14, 2024 6:23 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian actor and soldier Yakiv Tkachenko. (Oles Sanin / Facebook)
Yakiv Tkachenko, a theater and film actor from Dnipro, was killed in action while serving on the front line with Ukraine's 128th Territorial Defense Brigade, his friends and colleagues reported on Dec. 14.

Tkachenko was known for his roles in Ukrainian films such as "Chervonyi" ("Red"), "Dovbush," and "Pryputni" ("The Strayed"). He also appeared in "Mr. Jones," a high-profile film about the man-made Holodomor famine, directed by Agnieszka Holland.

Film director Oles Sanin announced Tkachenko's death on his Facebook page.

"One of the most talented Ukrainian actors," Sanin said. "A true knight. A true friend."

Casting director Alla Samoylenko also announced the actor's death on Facebook.

"So cinematic, so talented," she said. "A treasure. A man of gold. My great, great acting love and pride."

Actor Yevhen Chernykov reported  via Facebook that Tkachenko joined the Territorial Defense Forces of Dnipro at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Serving in the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade, he participated in battles in Donetsk Oblast.

During his service, he sustained two injuries but consistently returned to active duty, Chernykov said.

"Extraordinary and bright," he said.

"I have known Yakiv since 2016, I have seen him develop as a sincere patriot of our country... Yakiv created many bright images in our cinema and will forever remain in our hearts and memory. To be a warrior is to live forever."

The details of Tkachenko's death have not been disclosed.

According to a March 2024 report from PEN International, at least 102 Ukrainian cultural figures, including writers, artists, translators and historians, have been killed since the beginning of the invasion.

Author: Martina Sapio
