Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Telecommunications, Viber, War, Ukraine, Russian censorship
Edit post

Russian authorities block Viber messaging app

by Olena Goncharova December 14, 2024 3:28 AM 1 min read
The Viber logo displays on a smartphone screen in Athens, Greece, on September 12, 2024. (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, announced on Dec. 13 that it had blocked access to the Viber messaging app.

The move is part of a broader crackdown on social media platforms by Russian authorities. According to Roskomnadzor, the ban was imposed due to alleged violations of regulations aimed at combating terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking.

Viber had a significant presence in Russia, with approximately 26% of the Russian population aged 12 and older using the app as of October 2023. About 14% of users accessed it daily, according to reports by state-owned TASS news agency.

In 2023, Viber was fined one million rubles (approximately $11,880) for failing to remove content deemed "false" regarding Russia's war in Ukraine.

Additionally, Russian authorities restricted access to X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook in 2022, shortly after the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Following these actions, Russia also imposed a complete ban on Facebook and Instagram in March 2022. As of December 2024, Viber has faced fines totaling over 1.8 million rubles (around $17,402) for violations of national legislation.

Viber, owned by Japanese multinational Rakuten, was acquired by the company for $900 million in February 2014.

Russia blocks Signal messaging app, reportedly plans to block WhatsApp
Earlier, Signal users in Russia complained about problems with the messaging app. It no longer opens without a VPN or other bypass tools enabled, the Russian English-language newspaper Moscow Times reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:55 PM

Ukraine downs 161 of 287 Russian missiles, drones in mass aerial attack.

Moscow deployed four Kinzhal air-launched missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Kh-23 North Korean ballistic missile, 55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS bomber planes, 24 sea-launched Kalibr missiles, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Kh-59/69 missile, the Air Force said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.