Ukraine downs 58 of Russian 132 drones launched overnight, Air Force reports

by Martina Sapio December 14, 2024 12:08 PM 1 min read
Fragments of a Russian Shahed-type drone lie on the ground at the site in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 7, 2024. (Roman Petushkov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense intercepted 58 drones out of 132 launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on its Telegram channel on Dec. 14.

The attack targeted 11 oblasts, primarily in southern and central Ukraine, with Russia deploying 132 Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the report.

Defensive operations were carried out across all targeted oblasts, with air defense systems active in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad.

The Air Force reported that 72 drones failed to reach their targets, while two returned to Russia.

The overnight assault followed a massive aerial attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure earlier on Dec. 13. During that offensive, Russia launched approximately 290 missiles and drones across multiple regions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 93 missiles were fired, including some supplied by North Korea, with Ukrainian forces successfully intercepting 81 of them. Eleven missiles were shot down by F-16 fighter jets.

Moscow’s forces also deployed nearly 200 drones in the Dec. 13 strike, which Zelensky described as "one of the largest against our energy grid."

Russian guided bomb attacks fall sharply after ATACMS, Storm Shadow strikes, analysts say
Russian attacks against Ukraine with guided aerial bombs have reportedly fallen by over 50% since Western partners allowed Kyiv to target Russia with long-range missiles.
Author: Martina Sapio
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.