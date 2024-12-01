Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Kremlin dismisses commander of its forces in Syria amid 'significant' losses, Ukraine's military intelligence says

by Kateryna Hodunova December 1, 2024 3:05 PM 2 min read
A security officer walks in front of the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral in downtown Moscow, Russia, on June 13, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's leadership has dismissed General Sergei Kisel, who commanded Moscow's military group in Syria, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Dec. 1.

Following years of low-intensity fighting, rebels led by the radical group Tahrir al-Sham entered Aleppo on Nov. 29 and engaged the government forces of President Bashar al-Assad. They left the city and reported that they were preparing a counteroffensive.

Pro-Assad Syrian government forces had held nearly 70% of the country with the support of Russia, Iran, and allies from Hezbollah, a terrorist group based in Lebanon, according to the Associated Press.

Russian troops deployed in Syria have suffered "significant" losses, some Russian units are surrounded, and "hundreds" of Russian soldiers are missing, according to HUR.

Before serving in Syria, Kisel participated in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine but was dismissed from his post due to his failed activities, the intelligence's report read.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Kisel will be replaced by another Russian general, Alexander Chaiko, who has already arrived in Syria. Chaiko commanded Russian troops in Syria from 2017 until 2019.

Russian Navy Commander Admiral Alexander Moiseev also appeared at the naval base in Tartus, HUR added.

Moscow has not yet commented on the new appointments to the army in Syria.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Ukraine's military intelligence's claims.

Russian warplanes previously joined the Syrian Air Force in bombing rebel positions in the northwestern city of Aleppo, Syria, Reuters reported, citing two undisclosed Syrian military sources.

The reports of the Nov. 30 attacks came the day after Islamists and their Turkish-backed allies broke through to Syria's second-largest city Aleppo.

On Nov. 29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia considers the rebels' actions as "a violation of Syria's sovereignty."

Syrian rebels take over Aleppo as Russia pledges to assist Assad regime
Russia has promised Damascus additional military assistance that is expected to arrive in the next 72 hours, as rebel forces sweep the northwestern city of Aleppo, two sources in the Syrian military told Reuters.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
8:00 AM

Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL.

Hungarian government sources said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sought Viktor Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war. Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.
9:32 PM

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, following a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire in light of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
