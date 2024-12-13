Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Jake Sullivan, United States, Ukraine, Russia, War, Peace Negotiations
Edit post

Biden administration sharing information on Ukraine war with Trump's team ahead of potential peace talks, NBC reports

by Dmytro Basmat December 14, 2024 12:46 AM 3 min read
Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL), President Donald Trump's incoming national security advisor, attends the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit on Sept. 23, 2024 in New York City. (John Nacion/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Members of President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration have held discussions with White House officials as part of the incoming administration's ongoing effort to establish a ceasefire once Trump is inaugurated in January, NBC News reported on Dec. 13, citing sources familiar with the talks.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has held multiple conversations with Trump's incoming National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, focused on sharing information but not strategies for expected peace negotiations, sources told NBC News.

A spokesperson for Trump's transition team confirmed that the two officials were in contact, adding that "the goal is for the world to understand there is a desire for the time of transition to be seen as a strong America, working for peace and stability around the world, until President-elect Trump is sworn in."

Trump, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, has repeatedly suggested that he would end the war within 24 hours, but has so far refrained from detailing the specifics of his plan. According to NBC, no concrete plan to end the war has yet to have been presented.

In September, Trump said that he would negotiate a deal "that's good for both sides," however, since being elected in November, Trump has subtly shifted his rhetoric, hinting that he would will not "abandon" Kyiv.

Following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Dec. 7, Trump said the Ukrainian leader is ready "to make a deal and stop the madness" and that Russian President Putin should "act" after incurring staggering losses in Ukraine.

Zelensky recently said that the country must do everything possible to end the war through diplomatic means in 2025, adding that a war would "end faster" under a Trump administration.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12, citing undisclosed official sources, that Trump wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump reportedly made the comments during his Dec. 7 meeting with Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, making it clear he wants to see Europe take up the leadership in deterring Russian aggression.

On the other hand, Zelensky reportedly conveyed to Trump during the meeting that "peace needs guarantees because a ceasefire alone isn't enough," Reuters’ reported, citing a source in Zelensky's office.

NBC reported, citing its sources, that the Trump administration will likely reject Ukraine's NATO accessions as a means to get Russia to the negotiating table.

The incoming Trump administrations' work on moving forward with peace negotiations falls in line with comments made by Trump's incoming Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, on Dec. 13.

Kellogg, who said the administration is "putting together some plans to actually go out and just listen," to Kyiv and Moscow ahead of potential peace negotiations added that he believed the war "will be resolved in the next few months."

Despite Kellogg's comments, Ukraine's Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak said on Dec. 12 that the country is not prepared to enter negotiations with Russia as it lacks sufficient Western support to engage from a position of strength.

Yermak held discussions with U.S. officials during a visit to Washington last week, which multiple sources described to NBC News as "positive."

War will be ‘resolved in next few months,’ Trump’s Ukraine peace envoy believes, plans to ‘listen’ ahead of peace talks
“I truly believe this will be resolved in the next few months,” Kellogg said in an interview on Fox Business. “The only person who can do this is President Donald Trump, and he will do it. They’re tired of killing each other out there. This is time,” Kellogg added.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat




Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:55 PM

Ukraine downs 161 of 287 Russian missiles, drones in mass aerial attack.

Moscow deployed four Kinzhal air-launched missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Kh-23 North Korean ballistic missile, 55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS bomber planes, 24 sea-launched Kalibr missiles, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Kh-59/69 missile, the Air Force said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.