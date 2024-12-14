Norway to relocate Ukrainian F-16 pilot training base to Portugal, Norwegian defense minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norway will continue training Ukrainian F-16 pilots as part of its support for Ukraine’s defense and will relocate its training base from Denmark to Portugal, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced in a Dec. 13 press release.

Since 2023, Norway has provided aircraft, instructors, and technical support for the training program in Denmark. In 2025, Portugal will take over as the host nation for the initiative.

The operation is part of a broader Air Defense Coalition aimed at strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force.

In addition to military instructors, Norway’s Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) will contribute personnel to support technical training for Ukrainian pilots. Gram added that future training locations will be decided by the coalition.

“The fight the Ukrainians are waging is existential, and it is critical for both Norway and Europe’s security,” Gram said in the statement published on the Norwegian government’s website.

“It is crucial that we maintain and expand Western support for Ukraine, continually seeking new ways to assist their defense efforts.”

The coalition has also played a significant role in supplying military assets to Ukraine.

On Dec. 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Denmark, a key member of the coalition, had delivered a second batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, boosting its air defense capabilities.

This followed a Nov. 27 declaration by the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden, pledging to strengthen their support for Ukraine in response to Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion.