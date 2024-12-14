Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

German CDU party highlights support for Ukraine in election program, European Pravda reports

by Martina Sapio December 14, 2024 4:55 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets German chancellor candidate of the CDU/CSU alliance Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 9, 2024. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), one of Germany’s leading political parties, has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine as part of its platform in the upcoming German parliament elections, European Pravda reported on Dec. 14.

In its section on foreign and security policy, the CDU has reportedly pledged to continue supporting Ukraine "with all necessary diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, and military assistance."

The New Voice of Ukraine also reported that the CDU is advocating for a minimum defense spending limit of 2% of GDP, aligning with NATO’s target, though it is not proposing a higher threshold.

In addition to its backing for Ukraine, the CDU has called for maintaining and, if necessary, intensifying, sanctions against Russia.

CDU party chairman Friedrich Merz traveled to Kyiv on Dec. 9 to "get an overview of the current situation in Ukraine [and] above all, to gain insight into how an end to the fighting and a lasting peace can be achieved," according to the CDU’s official website.

While in Ukraine, Merz emphasized the CDU’s steadfast commitment to Germany’s support for Ukraine through financial aid, humanitarian assistance, and military equipment.

"If our support for Ukraine weakens, this war will last longer. If it remains consistent, it will end sooner," he stated.

The conservative politician also proposed issuing an ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease aggression.

Failing that, he suggested that the West should remove all restrictions on long-range strikes and that Berlin should supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Author: Martina Sapio
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.