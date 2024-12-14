Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, China, Russia, Sanctions, shadow fleet
Edit post

US weighs sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet, Chinese banks supporting war effort, Reuters says

by Martina Sapio December 14, 2024 2:48 PM 2 min read
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (L) and Ukrainian Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko sign documents of understanding at the Treasury Department on Oct. 23, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Washington is considering more sanctions on "shadow fleet" tankers and has not ruled out targeting Chinese banks if they are found to be involved in Russia’s war effort, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters in an interview on Dec. 13.

The U.S. is weighing additional measures against entities facilitating sanctions evasion in oil trade ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

In her interview, Yellen emphasized the Biden administration’s commitment to using sanctions as a critical tool to support Ukraine, signaling that efforts to intensify restrictions will continue until the next administration takes office.

"There are a number of possibilities here... we're always looking at oil revenues and if we can find ways to further impair Russian oil revenues, that would, I think, strengthen Ukraine's hand. That remains on our list," she said.

Regarding Chinese banks, Yellen noted ongoing discussions between U.S. Treasury officials and their Chinese counterparts to identify activities potentially tied to Russia’s war effort.

"I absolutely would not rule out the possibility we would sanction an individual bank if we had the necessary level of... evidence to be able to put sanctions on," she said. "But we also do have a channel where we've been able to discuss specific concerns, and sometimes that could be adequate as well."

As Russia’s economy increasingly shifts toward military spending, the distinction between commercial activities and those supporting the war effort has blurred.

Yellen pointed out that Chinese authorities are keenly aware of the risks posed by potential U.S. sanctions. "Authorities in China recognize that our use of these sanctions would be a serious threat with very adverse consequences," she said. "They want to trade with Russia, but they do not want their banks sanctioned."

Other Ukraine allies have also taken steps to target sanctions evasion networks.

In September, the U.K. sanctioned 10 tankers from Russia’s "shadow fleet," vessels linked to illicit oil trades supporting Moscow’s war efforts. In November, it targeted 30 more.

On Dec. 11, European Union ambassadors agreed on a 15th sanctions package against Russia, specifically focusing on the "shadow fleet."

Opinion: Russia’s shadow fleet strategy draws from Iran’s playbook
Iran’s recent missile attacks against Israel serve as a stark reminder of the growing audacity of petro-dictatorships in flouting international norms and undermining global peace. Iran, emboldened by Russia’s relentless and indiscriminate assaults on Ukraine – targeting everything from hospitals and…
The Kyiv IndependentMykola Kolisnyk
Author: Martina Sapio
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.