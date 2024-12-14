Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

News Feed, Summit, European Union, Emmanuel Macron, France, Ukraine, War
Macron expected to raise possibility of peacekeepers in Ukraine at upcoming EU summit, RFE/RL reports

by Dmytro Basmat December 14, 2024 2:45 AM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on Feb. 26, 2024. (Gonzalo Fuentes/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to raise the possibility of deploying European soldiers to Ukraine at the upcoming EU leaders' summit on Dec. 18-19, if a ceasefire deal is eventually reached between Russia and Ukraine, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Dec. 13, citing EU diplomats.

Two EU diplomats told RFE/RL that the issue will likely be raised to ensure the EU's presence in potential peace negotiations, that are expected to begin once U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated in January.

European powers are expected to take center stage in helping Kyiv resist and deter Russian aggression as Trump signaled intent to reduce support and get the U.S. "out" of the war.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12, citing undisclosed official sources, that Trump wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Trump reportedly made the comments during his Dec. 7 meeting with Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, making it clear he wants to see Europe take up the leadership in deterring Russian aggression.

On the other hand, Zelensky reportedly conveyed to Trump during the meeting that "peace needs guarantees because a ceasefire alone isn't enough," Reuters’ reported, citing a source in Zelensky's office.

Macron has spearheaded the idea of sending troops to Ukraine in some capacity since February. On Dec. 12, Macron visited Poland to discuss with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk the possibility of sending soldiers to Ukraine after a potential ceasefire deal.

Following the meeting Tusk dismissed speculation on peacekeepers by signalling that the country is "not currently planning such actions."

Recent reports suggest that the U.K. and France are considering deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has also not ruled out the possibility.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded on Dec. 9 to Macron's suggestion of deploying foreign peacekeepers, saying Ukraine "may consider" the proposal but only after securing a clear timeline for NATO membership.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 12 that Ukraine is currently not prepared to enter negotiations with Russia as it lacks sufficient Western support to engage from a position of strength.

Zelensky is expected to attend the EU summit in Brussels on Dec. 19 to meet with European Union and NATO leaders, an undisclosed source from the president's team told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 13.

The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat



Author: Dmytro Basmat
12:55 PM

Ukraine downs 161 of 287 Russian missiles, drones in mass aerial attack.

Moscow deployed four Kinzhal air-launched missiles, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Kh-23 North Korean ballistic missile, 55 Kh-101 and Kh-55SM cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS bomber planes, 24 sea-launched Kalibr missiles, seven Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Kh-59/69 missile, the Air Force said.
