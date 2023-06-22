Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Minister: Kakhovka disaster causes over $1.5 billion in damage so far

by Olesya Boyko June 22, 2023 9:17 PM 2 min read
The level of water in the Kakhovka reservoir continues to decrease after the Khakhovka dam was blown up by Russian forces, as seen from Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 9, 2023. (Photo: Dmytro Smolienko /Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The collapse of the Kakhovka dam has already caused more than $1.5 billion worth of damage to Ukraine, according to the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets. However, this number will continue to grow, Strilets said on June 21.

“According to preliminary forecasts, the losses could reach hundreds of billions of hryvnias.”

"Some ecosystems have been lost forever. They will never recover. We have lost endemic species of animals. These are species that existed only in one place on earth — in the south of Ukraine. We have lost half of the forest in this area," Strilets said.

According to him, a plan for the restoration of the region affected by the demolition of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam and the consequent flooding is currently being prepared on behalf of the president. The Ecology Ministry, together with scientists, is looking for ways and developing concrete steps to preserve ecosystems.

According to Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry, the collapse of the Kakhovka dam has caused Hr 150-160 billion ($4.1-$4.3 billion) worth of damage to Ukraine's water reclamation system and canals.

After Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka dam on June 6, Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast has suffered massive floods and a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

Author: Olesya Boyko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
