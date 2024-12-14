Can you hear me? The invisible battles of Ukrainian military medics

General Staff: Russia has lost 761,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Martina Sapio December 14, 2024 9:16 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers operate a Soviet-era howitzer D-30 near the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 09, 2024. (Diego Fedele/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 761,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 14.

This number includes 1,040 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,539 tanks, 19,675 armored fighting vehicles, 31,217 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,102 artillery systems, 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1023 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 20,229 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: Martina Sapio
