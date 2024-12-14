EU to impose first sanctions on Russian intelligence over disinformation campaigns, Bloomberg reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is set to impose its first sanctions targeting Russia for disinformation and hybrid activities.

The proposed measures target more than a dozen individuals and three entities, including Russian intelligence officers and media entrepreneurs, according to Bloomberg. The sanctions aim to counter destabilizing operations globally.

In addition, the EU plans to sanction around two dozen Belarusian individuals for alleged human rights violations or ties to President Alexander Lukashenko’s government, as part of a broader package expected to be approved by EU foreign ministers on Dec. 16 in Brussels.

The proposals follow EU ambassadors' approval of a 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting its "shadow fleet" of aging tankers used to bypass oil export restrictions, the Hungarian Presidency of the EU Council announced on Dec. 11.

The sanctions also apply to individuals and entities aiding Russia’s military and technological advancements by evading export controls. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the move, saying on X that "...the EU and its G7 partners are committed to keeping pressure on the Kremlin."