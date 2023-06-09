This Week in Ukraine Ep. 11 – Russia’s destruction of Ukrainian dam, and catastrophic flood it caused

This audio is created with AI assistance

Episode #11 of our weekly video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to Russia's destruction of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam, and the catastrophic flood it caused.

Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Igor Kossov.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway, Anna Yakutenko, and Alex Kisly.

