News Feed, Ukraine, Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Police, Casualties
Explosion in Dnipro center kills 1, injures 2 police officers

by Martina Sapio and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2024 7:43 PM
Police officers at the site of an explosion in Dnipro on Dec. 14, 2024. (National Police / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An explosion in a central neighborhood of Dnipro on Dec. 14 killed one person and injured two police officers, Ukraine's National Police reported.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

The explosion occurred at around 2:45 p.m. local time, the police said. Police investigators and explosives experts are working to determine the circumstances of the explosion.

One person was killed, according to preliminary information. Two police officers were injured and have been taken to the hospital.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub during the full-scale war. The city has recently been a target of intensified Russian attacks.

Russia launched its Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) at Dnipro Nov. 21, marking the first time such a weapon has been deployed against Ukraine during the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Dec. 13 that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile this weekend.

Authors: Martina Sapio, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.