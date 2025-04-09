The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Russia, Attacks on Russia, Russian airfields, Ukraine, Drones
Russian military airfield reportedly targeted in mass drone attack

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 9, 2025 9:11 AM 2 min read
Smoke rises over the alleged site of a Ukrainian drone attack in North Ossetia, Russia, on April 9, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)
Russian air defenses intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones across occupied Crimea and several Russian regions overnight on April 9, including as far south as North Ossetia, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

Independent Telegram channel Astra reported that drones targeted the military airfield in Mozdok, from where MiG-31K carriers of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are deployed.

Social media posts showed images of smoke rising near the area. Astra said it geolocated one image to a site roughly 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from the air base.

Russian authorities did not acknowledge any strike on the Mozdok airfield itself. Regional head Sergey Menyaylo said air defenses "repelled" the attack in the Mozdok district.

Menyaylo claimed there were no casualties or visible damage but confirmed that a drone attack alert had been implemented.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims. The Ukrainian military has yet to comment on the attacks.

Explosions were also reported in Taganrog in Rostov Oblast, Tikhoretsk, Sloviansk-on-Kuban, Krymsk, Saratov, and Engels, according to the Russian media and local authorities.

The airports of Vladikavkaz and Grozny, the capitals of Russia's republics of North Ossetia and Chechnya, were reportedly closed because of the attack.

North Ossetia is located roughly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Ukraine's border. It borders Georgia to the south and lies along the Caucasus Mountains.

Kyiv has regularly used long-range drones to target Russian military and industrial infrastructure deep behind the front lines. On March 20, the Ukrainian military confirmed that a successful drone strike had hit the Engels-2 airbase in Saratov Oblast.

Russia attacks Dnipro with drones, injuring at least 15
Eight people remain hospitalized as of April 9, with one victim suffering light injuries and the rest being in moderate condition, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

