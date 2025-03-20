The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian airfield in Saratov Oblast reportedly on fire after heaviest drone attack on region

by Martin Fornusek March 20, 2025 8:22 AM 2 min read
Purported footage of an aftermath of a Ukrainian drone attack against Engels, Saratov Oblast, Russia, on March 20, 2025. (Astra/Telegra)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Russian cities of Saratov and Engels were targeted in the heaviest drone attack against Saratov Oblast throughout the entire full-scale war overnight on March 20, Governor Roman Busargin claimed, reporting a fire at a local airfield.

Residents reported an air raid alert followed by a series of explosions in the region, according to Russian Telegram channels. At least four blasts could be heard at around 4 a.m. local time, according to Mash.

The cities of Engels and Saratov lie near the Engels-2 military airbase, which hosts strategic bomber planes regularly used for aerial strikes on Ukraine. The independent news channel Astra reported explosions near the airbase.

According to Busargin, residents living near the airfield are being evacuated.

The Shot Telegram channel wrote that a fire also erupted in the area of a local oil depot in Engels. Russian officials have not commented on possible damage to oil infrastructure.

Two civilians were injured in Engels, authorities said. Around 30 houses were damaged in the city, and windows of a local hospital, two kindergartens, and a school were damaged, Busargin claimed.

Russian air defenses shot down 132 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 54 over Saratov Oblast, 40 over Voronezh Oblast, 22 over Belgorod Oblast, and others over the Rostov, Kursk, and Lipetsk oblasts, as well as over occupied Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

‘Massive’ drone attack on Kirovohrad Oblast injures 8, including a child
Russia launched its “largest attack in recent years” on Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast overnight on March 20, injuring eight people, including a child, regional Governor Andriy Raykovych said.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek

Ukrainian writer on canceling Russian culture.

The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko to discuss the role of writers and intellectuals in wartime, the importance of decolonization in Ukraine’s education, and why she wouldn't share a stage with Russian artists until Ukraine's victory.
