Russia attacks Dnipro with drones, injuring at least 14

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a drone attack against the city of Dnipro on April 8, injuring at least 14 people, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The attack wounded at least 14 people between the ages of 18 and 87, with half of them requiring hospitalization, Lysak said. One woman is reportedly in serious condition.

A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro between 10 and 11 p.m. local time, according to Lysak. Drone strikes caused multiple fires throughout the city and damaged homes and vehicles.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city, has served as a key logistics and humanitarian hub throughout the full-scale war. Russia frequently targets the city with missile and drone attacks. A large-scale drone strike in Dnipro on March 28 left four people dead and another 24 injured.

Russia on April 8 also launched a mass drone attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, causing casualties and damage. The attacks come as Moscow continues to refuse a U.S. proposal for a total 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Kyiv has already said it is ready to accept a full ceasefire, once Russia also complies with the terms.