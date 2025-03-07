Russia lashes out against France's nuclear umbrella proposal

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on March 6 that French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments on nuclear deterrence pose a threat to Russia, according to the state news agency TASS.

During a televised address on March 5, Macron said he was open to extending France's nuclear umbrella to protect European allies amid growing uncertainties caused by the U.S.'s foreign policy shifts.

France and the U.K. are the only two European nations with nuclear arsenals. Macron made it clear that no decision has been taken so far.

Lavrov claimed that Macron is "preparing to use nuclear weapons against Russia," without providing evidence and despite the French leader not making such a statement directly.

"Of course, it's a threat against Russia," Lavrov claimed.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Lavrov's remarks, calling Macron's comments "very confrontational" and accusing France of escalating tensions.

"Moreover, France is already ready to use its nuclear weapons for security and the like. It's already such a nuclear rhetoric; it's a claim to nuclear leadership in Europe," Peskov said.

Macron's statements come as European leaders push for increased defense spending and military aid to Ukraine amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump may not defend Europe if Russia attacks.

Polish and Lithuanian leaders welcomed the French leader's proposal that Paris could extend its nuclear umbrella.

Russia has been accused of waging a broader hybrid war against Europe, including acts of sabotage on the continent. Western intelligence agencies have warned that Moscow may seek to launch a large-scale war on Europe within the next five years.