Macron open to extending France's nuclear protection to European allies amid threat from Russia

by Dmytro Basmat March 5, 2025 11:06 PM 2 min read
This photograph taken on March 5, 2025, shows a television screen broadcasting France's President Emmanuel Macron addressing a live interview on French TV at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. Emmanuel Macron announced on March 5, 2025, that France will gather next week in Paris the chiefs of staff from countries ready to guarantee a future peace in Ukraine. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During a televised address to his nation on March 5, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was open to extending France's nuclear umbrella to protect European allies.

"I have decided to start strategic discussions on the defense of the entire continent with our nuclear weapons. The decision will depend on the heads and commanders-in-chief of European countries," Macron said.

The remarks come amid ongoing Russian aggression on the European continent that extends beyond Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been accused of waging a proxy war with Europe, having been alleged of numerous incidents of Russian sabotage on the continent.

"The threat from Russia extends to the whole of Europe," Macron said. "This aggressiveness seems far away, but it is very close. Russia is interfering in our elections, spreading propaganda everywhere."

France and the United Kingdom are the only two European nations that possess a nuclear arsenal. Macron added that a final decision on the matter would ultimately rest with the French president.

Macron further called for European allies to increase spending on defense, amid concerns that the United States may not come to Europe's defense if it is attacked by Russia.

"I want to believe that the U.S. will stand by our side, but we have to be ready for that not to be the case," Macron said, emphasizing that Russia continues to amass a larger military presence.

"Russia continues to rearm, it spends 40% of its budget on defense. By 2030, Russia wants to mobilize another three million soldiers and add four thousand tanks to its arsenal."

Western leaders and defense officials previously warned about the threat emanating from Russia amid Europe's current lack of military preparedness. Western intelligence agencies have also warned that Russia may find the opportunity to launch a large-scale war on Europe within five years.

"Russia has become a threat for France and Europe," Macron said. "(T)o watch and do nothing would be madness."

France, UK to finalize peace plan with Ukraine ‘in days,’ set to present to US, Reuters reports
“We’re looking at putting this plan together in days and not weeks,” a senior European diplomat told Reuters.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Dmytro Basmat

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.