News Feed, European Union, European Council, Ukraine, Defense, security guarantees, Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa
Edit post

'Best security guarantee is the Ukrainian army' — EU leaders dodge specifics on long-term peace plan

by Abbey Fenbert March 7, 2025 1:58 AM 2 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa deliver a joint press conference following a special EU summit on March 6, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union reaffirmed its "continued and unwavering support" for Ukraine at a special summit in Brussels on March 6, but failed to say how Europe would provide lasting security guarantees without U.S. backing.

EU leaders convened in Brussels to discuss European and Ukrainian defense amid U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

When asked how Europe might provide security guarantees to Ukraine without a U.S. backstop, both European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen dodged specifics and pivoted to praising the Ukrainian military.

"The best security guarantee are the Ukrainians themselves," Costa said, highlighting the fact that Ukraine has been fighting Russia's full-scale invasion for over three years.

"We stand for Ukraine since day one, and we will continue, and we will continue even after the war," he said.

The EU plans to "explore our capabilities in the treaty framework to contribute for security guarantees," Costa said, without describing any specific proposals. He reiterated that security guarantees are not only essential for peace in Ukraine, but for the security of all Europe and the restoration of the "international rules-based order."

Von der Leyen backed up Costa's remarks regarding Ukraine being its own best security assurance.

"(T)he best security guarantee is the Ukrainian army," she said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the special European Council, addressing EU leaders and meeting with Costa and von der Leyen. In his address, he said Ukraine needs "a comprehensive agreement on security guarantees" in order to accept a peace deal with Russia.

In a statement released at the conclusion of the summit, the EU pledged to provide "enhanced political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support to Ukraine" while "stepping up pressure on Russia."

The statement also emphasizes the EU's commitment to deepening cooperation with Ukraine's defense industry and Armed Forces.

"A Ukraine capable of defending itself effectively is an integral part of any future security guarantees," it reads.

In their remarks at the close of the summit, both von der Leyen and Costa were measured in their remarks regarding the U.S. shifts in foreign policy under the Trump administration. When asked how Europe might respond to increasing U.S. hostility, von der Leyen reiterated that a "peace through strength" was in everyone's best interests, including Trump's.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

