KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN General Assembly next week, Russia says

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Lavrov to meet Rubio at UN General Assembly next week, Russia says
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the end of a press conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly next week, Russia's U.N. envoy said on Sept. 19.

"There is no agenda yet, but the meeting is planned," Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's U.N. ambassador, said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

The news comes as U.S. President Donald Trump's months-long effort to broker a peace deal in Ukraine has made little headway, while Russia continues to reject a ceasefire and intensifies attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The exact date of the meeting was not specified. The high-level week of the U.N.'s 80th General Assembly in New York will run from Sept. 23 to 27, while Lavrov is expected to address the U.N. on Sept. 27.

The U.S. State Department has not commented on the possible meeting.

Russia's chief diplomat previously met Rubio on Aug. 15 during the Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump.

Lavrov and Rubio also held talks in Kuala Lumpur on July 10 on the sidelines of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend next week's U.N. Assembly, with both Rubio and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry floating a possible meeting between the Ukrainian president and Trump.

Ex-Ukrainian officer commands Russian offensive on Kupiansk, BBC reports
Russia is massing forces near Kupiansk, attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian lines by dressing up in civilian clothes or going through gas pipelines, the Ukrainian military said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
RussiaUnited StatesSergey LavrovMarco RubioUnited Nations
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 19
EU proposes banning Russian LNG in 19th sanctions package.

The EU's executive arm is proposing a complete import ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Reuters previously reported that the ban should take effect in January 2027, a year earlier than the originally planned phase-out of Russian energy imports.

Friday, September 19
Show More

Editors' Picks