KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ex-Ukrainian officer commands Russian offensive on Kupiansk, BBC reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Ex-Ukrainian officer commands Russian offensive on Kupiansk, BBC reports
An evacuation van drives through the mostly destroyed front-line town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russian forces attempting to advance on the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast are being led by a former Ukrainian officer, Serhii Storozhenko, BBC News Ukraine reported on Sept. 18.

Recent months saw fierce fighting around Kupiansk, a key northeastern town some 104 kilometers (65 miles) east of Kharkiv.

The situation in the town remains "tense" as Russian forces attempt to advance, massing forces around neighboring villages, the Ukrainian military said on Sept. 19.

Russian units are attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian lines by going through gas pipelines or dressing up as civilians, the military noted, adding that the latter tactic continues a war crime.

Russia's 6th Combined Arms Army, currently commanded by Lieutenant General Storozhenko, is believed to play a key role in the offensive on Kupiansk, the BBC reported, citing Russian military bloggers and Ukrainian analysts.

Storozhenko, born in Kharkiv Oblast in 1975, spent most of his career in the Ukrainian army. He defected to Russia after the occupation of Crimea in 2014 and received Russian citizenship soon after, according to the BBC.

Article image
Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The officer previously served in Ukraine’s 36th Coastal Defense Brigade and was a deputy commander of the Ukrainian contingent in Kosovo during the Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission.

During Russia’s takeover of Crimea in March 2014, Storozhenko commanded about 1,200 Ukrainian troops. Around half left for mainland Ukraine, while the other 600 remained and joined the Russian military.

Storozhenko reportedly took command of Russia’s newly formed 126th Coastal Defense Brigade in Crimea and steadily rose through the ranks.

By the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, he was a major general and chief of staff of Russia’s 35th Army in the Eastern Military District. That army was involved in the early fighting in Kharkiv Oblast.

In 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin promoted Storozhenko to lieutenant general and appointed him commander of the 6th Combined Arms Army, the BBC wrote.

Earlier this week, the spokesperson of Ukraine's operational-strategic command "Dnipro," Oleksii Belskyi, said that capturing Kupiansk is Russia's main goal in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine raids Russian-occupied Black Sea island, lays mines and destroys vehicle, intelligence claims, shows footage
The DT-10 Vityaz is a two-section, tracked all-terrain amphibious vehicle, used by Russian forces to transport troops, weapons, and supplies to front-line positions.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
UkraineRussiaKharkiv OblastKupianskWar
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 19
EU proposes banning Russian LNG in 19th sanctions package.

The EU's executive arm is proposing a complete import ban on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Reuters previously reported that the ban should take effect in January 2027, a year earlier than the originally planned phase-out of Russian energy imports.

Friday, September 19
Show More

Editors' Picks