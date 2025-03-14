The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Krasnodar Krai, Oil refineries, Russian oil industry, War
Large fire reported at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following Ukrainian strike

by Dmytro Basmat March 14, 2025 5:48 AM 2 min read
A purported images of a fire burning at the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following a reported attack by Kyiv on March 14, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A large fire covering over 1,000 square meters engulfed the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on March 14, regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram.

Several explosions were heard by residents in the region around 5 a.m. local time. Videos posted on social media show a large fire burning in the location of the depot.

Kondratyev later claimed on social media that the explosions were a results of an attack carried out by Kyiv.

A gasoline storage tank is currently ablaze as over 100 emergency personnel are working to extinguish the blaze, Kondratyev added.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by the Russian official. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

A purported video showing a fire burning at the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following a reported attack by Kyiv on March 14, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)

No information was immediately available as to the extent of the damage caused or whether there are any casualties.

Ukraine has previously targeted the Tuapse oil refinery on numerous occasions, including in a strike as recently as Feb. 26.

The Tuapse oil refinery, with an annual processing capacity of 12 million tons, is significant in supplying fuel to the Russian military.

Kyiv has intensified strikes on Russian fossil fuel infrastructure, aiming to disrupt revenue sources funding Moscow's war effort.

Ukraine regularly conducts deep strikes on military and industrial targets in Russia, predominantly using domestically developed drones.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

