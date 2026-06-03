Russian weapons plant in flames after Ukrainian attack in Tambov Oblast

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Fires blazed at a Russian military plant in Michurinsk, Tambov Oblast, after a reported drone attack overnight on June 3, according to footage and photographs posted by local residents to social media.

The attack targeted the JSC Progress Plant, a Russian defense factory producing high-tech aviation and missile control systems, along with equipment for gas and oil pipelines. According to open-source analysis and geolocation by the independent Russian Telegram news channel Astra, the strike caused a fire on the grounds of the facility.

Eyewitnesses posted photos and videos depicting air defenses operating in Tambov Oblast, as well as explosions and flames at the Progress Plant.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the reported attack. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports at the time of publication.

0:00 / 1× Eyewitness footage allegedly depicts an overnight attack at the JSC Progress Plant in Russia's Tambov Oblast overnight on June 3, 2026. (Exilenova-Plus / Telegram)

The attack marks the fourth reported Ukrainian strike on Russia's JSC Progress Plant. Locals previously reported attacks in February 2026, June 2025, and December 2024.

Michurinsk lies roughly 350 kilometers (215 miles) from the Russian-Ukrainian border. Increasingly, Ukrainian forces are leveraging "long-range sanctions" — strikes on Russian military and industrial assets with Ukraine's domestically produced weapons — to bring the war back to Russia.

Recent poll results published May 15 show that for the first time since 2022, Russians are more worried about Ukrainian deep strikes than they are about events on the front lines.

The reported strike on the Progress Plant comes one night after Russia launched one of the heaviest aerial assaults against Ukraine of the full-scale war. Throughout the night and morning of June 1-2, Russian ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones hammered Kyiv, Dnipro, and other cities, killing at least 23 people and injuring 102 others.

The JSC Progress Plant serves Russia's aviation and military industries, contributing directly to the weapons Moscow uses to bombard Ukraine. The factory produces aviation controls for Russia's Kh-101 and Kh-59 cruise missiles, among other weapons components.

Ukraine imposed sanctions on the facility in September 2025.