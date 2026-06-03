KI logo
Video

As Ukraine turns the tide of the war, where is it headed?

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
As Ukraine turns the tide of the war, where is it headed?

The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova speaks with Mykola Bielieskov, senior analyst at Come Back Alive and research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, about the latest developments on Ukraine’s battlefield. Bielieskov explains Ukraine’s recent territorial gains, Russia’s evolving infiltration tactics, the growing role of drones and robotic systems, and why large-scale offensives have become increasingly difficult for both sides. The conversation also explores the future of Ukraine's air defense and long-range strikes, the possibility of a frozen conflict, and whether either side can sustain the war for years to come.

Video thumbnail
Interview
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, June 3
Zelensky threatens to fire officials for delays in Patriot missile supplies.

"Unfortunately, as of today, even the legal groundwork for this contract has yet to be completed," Zelensky added. "I have set a final deadline: one week for all preparatory steps. I expect a report on Friday — either there is clarity on implementing our Patriot agreement, or there will be serious personnel decisions."

Tuesday, June 2
Show More

Editors' Picks