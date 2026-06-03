As Ukraine turns the tide of the war, where is it headed?

The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova speaks with Mykola Bielieskov, senior analyst at Come Back Alive and research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies, about the latest developments on Ukraine’s battlefield. Bielieskov explains Ukraine’s recent territorial gains, Russia’s evolving infiltration tactics, the growing role of drones and robotic systems, and why large-scale offensives have become increasingly difficult for both sides. The conversation also explores the future of Ukraine's air defense and long-range strikes, the possibility of a frozen conflict, and whether either side can sustain the war for years to come.