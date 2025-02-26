Ukraine hits key Russian military sites in Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, General Staff says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine targeted key Russian military and industrial sites in occupied Crimea and Krasnodar Krai, striking the Saky and Kacha military airfields and the Tuapse oil refinery, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 26.

The operation, conducted by Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces and military intelligence agency (HUR) in coordination with other units, aimed to degrade Russia's air operations and logistical capabilities.

Saky and Kacha airfields, located in occupied Crimea, are used by Russia to control airspace over the Black Sea and to launch strikes on Ukrainian territory.

The Tuapse oil refinery, with an annual processing capacity of 12 million tons, is significant in supplying fuel to the Russian military.

At least 40 explosions were reported near the refinery, with claims of damage to infrastructure, according to the General Staff.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air forces shot down 128 Ukrainian drones overnight on Feb. 26. It reported downing 83 drones over Krasnodar Krai, 30 over occupied Crimea, and several others over the Azov and Black Seas, as well as in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

"Strikes on military and strategic facilities involved in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine will continue," the General Staff said.

Kyiv has intensified strikes on Russian fossil fuel infrastructure, aiming to disrupt revenue sources funding Moscow's war effort.

Ukraine regularly conducts deep strikes on military and industrial targets in Russia, predominantly using domestically developed drones.