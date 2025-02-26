Ukrainian forces liberate Kotlyne village near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops have regained control of the village of Kotlyne, near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade reported on Feb. 26.

The village of Kotlyne is located some 10 kilometers (6 miles) west of Pokrovsk. Kotlyne and Pokrovsk are connected by the T 0406 highway, which also leads to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

"Paratroopers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces cleared the village of Kotlyne near Pokrovsk during the assault and recovery operations," the statement read.

The estimated Russian advance at Kotlyne, Donetsk Oblast, as of Feb. 26, 2025, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

If Russian troops occupied the settlement, they would have been able to access the Pokrovsk-Dnipro highway, the military said.

The embattled city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast is among the most hotly contested areas of the front. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously claimed that 7,000 Russian soldiers were killed near Pokrovsk in January alone.

The Ukrainian military, which has published daily estimates of Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has reported that 870,700 personnel have been killed or wounded since the start of the all-out war.

According to a report from the monitoring group DeepState in late January, Russian forces have been concentrating nearly half of their attacks in the Pokrovsk direction.