'Targeted strike' on house killed civilian in Sumy Oblast as Russian attacks kill 5, injure 60 across Ukraine over past day

At least five people were killed, and 60 were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, while a Russian drone struck a house in Sumy Oblast, killing a civilian, local authorities said on June 3.

Sumy Oblast Governor Oleh Hryhorov said that "a targeted strike" by a Russian drone on a residential building in the Mykolaivska community took the life of a 64-year-old man and injured his 84-year-old mother.

Elsewhere in Sumy Oblast, Russian drone strikes killed a 72-year-old man and injured 15 people, including three children, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Russia targeted 33 settlements in Sumy Oblast.

The National Police of Ukraine said on June 3 that overall, 18 people were injured in the attacks on Sumy Oblast.

The strikes were part of a broader drone assault across the country.

Russia launched 198 Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 189 of them, while eight drones struck seven locations. Debris from intercepted drones was recorded at seven additional sites.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian overnight attacks injured 11 people, including four in the city of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In separate attacks the next morning, a 29-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were killed and four people were injured in the village of Rokytne, while one person was killed, and four were injured in Kharkiv, Syniehubov added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed, three were injured in Russian attacks across the region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. He added that 41 settlements were targeted by Russian forces.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces struck 38 settlements, including the city of Kherson, injuring 19 people, including a child, over the past day, local Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people in the towns of Druzhkivka and Dobropillia, local Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone attack resulted in damage to a lorry and a service vehicle in a car park. Two men, aged 20 and 36, were injured, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said.