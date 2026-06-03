KI logo
Politics

Zelensky threatens to fire officials for delays in Patriot missile supplies

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Oleg Sukhov
Zelensky threatens to fire officials for delays in Patriot missile supplies
A Patriot rocket launcher of the Romanian army fires a PAC-2 ATM missile during a military drill at the Capu Midia training range near the Black Sea on Nov. 15, 2023. (Daniel Mihailescu / AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 3 threatened to fire officials allegedly responsible for delays in the supply of U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

The statement comes amid a shortage of air defense systems in Ukraine as U.S. attention and resources have shifted toward the war with Iran. Zelensky's comments followed a major Russian attack that killed at least 22 people and injured over 100 across Ukraine on June 2.

"I held a meeting on additional ways to supply air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine," he said on Telegram. "We already have an agreement at the highest political level on the purchase of Patriot systems, and that agreement is now awaiting implementation on the financial, legal, and technical levels. The process has dragged on for too long."

Zelensky said that the meeting had been attended by representatives of the Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and the President's Office.

He said that the contract for Patriot supplies must be accelerated, and "the officials involved bear personal responsibility for delivering results."

"Unfortunately, as of today, even the legal groundwork for this contract has yet to be completed," Zelensky added. "I have set a final deadline: one week for all preparatory steps. I expect a report on Friday — either there is clarity on implementing our Patriot agreement, or there will be serious personnel decisions."

Zelensky said in April that Ukraine's supply of Patriot air defense missiles was facing a critical shortage.

"The situation is in such a deficit, it could not be any worse," Zelensky said, adding that the war in the Middle East was negatively affecting Ukraine and reducing its chances of receiving military aid.

The same month, Zelensky instructed Ukraine's Air Force commander on April 16 to contact partners that had pledged missiles for the Patriot air defense system and other platforms, amid a worsening shortage of interceptors.

In May Zelensky also sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump warning about Ukraine's worsening shortage of air defense systems, particularly anti-ballistic missile capabilities.

read also

Exclusive: Zelensky sends Trump urgent letter warning of Ukraine’s critical missile defense shortages

Patriot Air Defense SystemAir defenseMissilesDonald TrumpUkrainian Air Force
Avatar
Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, June 3
Zelensky threatens to fire officials for delays in Patriot missile supplies.

"Unfortunately, as of today, even the legal groundwork for this contract has yet to be completed," Zelensky added. "I have set a final deadline: one week for all preparatory steps. I expect a report on Friday — either there is clarity on implementing our Patriot agreement, or there will be serious personnel decisions."

Tuesday, June 2
Show More

Editors' Picks