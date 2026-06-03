Zelensky threatens to fire officials for delays in Patriot missile supplies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 3 threatened to fire officials allegedly responsible for delays in the supply of U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

The statement comes amid a shortage of air defense systems in Ukraine as U.S. attention and resources have shifted toward the war with Iran. Zelensky's comments followed a major Russian attack that killed at least 22 people and injured over 100 across Ukraine on June 2.

"I held a meeting on additional ways to supply air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine," he said on Telegram. "We already have an agreement at the highest political level on the purchase of Patriot systems, and that agreement is now awaiting implementation on the financial, legal, and technical levels. The process has dragged on for too long."

Zelensky said that the meeting had been attended by representatives of the Defense Ministry, Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and the President's Office.

He said that the contract for Patriot supplies must be accelerated, and "the officials involved bear personal responsibility for delivering results."

"Unfortunately, as of today, even the legal groundwork for this contract has yet to be completed," Zelensky added. "I have set a final deadline: one week for all preparatory steps. I expect a report on Friday — either there is clarity on implementing our Patriot agreement, or there will be serious personnel decisions."

Zelensky said in April that Ukraine's supply of Patriot air defense missiles was facing a critical shortage.

"The situation is in such a deficit, it could not be any worse," Zelensky said, adding that the war in the Middle East was negatively affecting Ukraine and reducing its chances of receiving military aid.

The same month, Zelensky instructed Ukraine's Air Force commander on April 16 to contact partners that had pledged missiles for the Patriot air defense system and other platforms, amid a worsening shortage of interceptors.

In May Zelensky also sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump warning about Ukraine's worsening shortage of air defense systems, particularly anti-ballistic missile capabilities.