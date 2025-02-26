The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence, HUR, Drones, Drone attack, Krasnodar Krai
'More than 40 explosions' — HUR confirms Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Tuapse oil refinery

by Chris York February 26, 2025 2:39 PM 2 min read
A screenshot from video purporting to be a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia's Krasnador Krai region overnight on Feb. 26 (Telegram/Astra)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones successfully struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region overnight on Feb. 26, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

"According to intelligence sources, the attack on the facility resulted in at least 40 explosions and a fire, damaging oil refining equipment," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Earlier on Feb. 26, Russia's Defense Ministry said 128 Ukrainian drones had been downed over the country, 83 of them in Krasnodar Krai.

It did not report any damage or casualties but unverified videos posted to social media showed explosions in the area, including at a nearby seaport.

The HUR source said the refinery and port "plays an important role in ensuring the military logistics of the occupying Russian army."

"The oil terminal in Tuapse is one of the largest in the Russian Federation, and the Tuapse port is one of the key Russian cargo ports on the Black Sea," they added.

Rosneft's Tuapse refinery has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian strikes over the past year. Following an earlier strike, the facility underwent an emergency shutdown in May.

Ukraine has escalated attacks against Russia's oil industry, successfully reducing the processing capacities of multiple facilities.

Author: Chris York
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.