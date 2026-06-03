NATO chief arrives in Kyiv day after mass Russian strike

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv on June 3 for a previously unannounced official visit, Ukraine's state railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia said.

The visit comes only a day after one of Russia's heaviest attacks killed over 20 people and injured over 100 across Ukraine.

"Today, at the Kyiv railway station, we gladly welcome NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the railway company said on Telegram. "This visit is extremely important, like all previous ones, as it is a gesture of solidarity and support by the alliance for our country."

On May 22, Rutte underscored support for Ukraine and said he hoped to better spread military support for Kyiv among Europe's members of the alliance.

"What I want to achieve is that the burden is more evenly spread, that there is more burden sharing here. Because at the moment, it is only six or seven allies who are doing the heavy lifting," Rutte said at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

After U.S. President Donald Trump rolled back military aid for Ukraine, Kyiv's European allies have largely footed the bill to support Ukraine.