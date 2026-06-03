Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit a Russian warship armed with missiles at the Kronstadt naval base in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on June 3, USF Commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi said.

Brovdi wrote on Telegram that USF drones "tracked down and set fire" to the corvette Boikyi, which is armed with guided missiles.

"(The ship) has a fascinating history of journeys and adventures along NATO's borders. It accompanied the shadow oil fleet – a real workhorse," Brovdi said.

The Boikyi reportedly escorted oil tankers from Russia's shadow fleet through the English Channel in 2025.

0:00 / 1× The video shows Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces hitting Russia's vessel at the Kronstadt base in Russia's Leningrad Oblast on June 3, 2026. (Magyar / Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's General Staff also confirmed earlier on June 3 that military targets at the Kronstadt base had hit alongside other targets inside Russia and Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Leningrad Oblast Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko reported that 50 drones were shot down over the region on June 3.

The Kronstadt base is located west of St. Petersburg, where overnight on June 3, Ukraine struck St. Petersburg Oil Terminal ahead of the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual conference of business leaders and government officials hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A member of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is set to appear at the forum, the first known attendance at the event by an American official in several years.

Putin has used the forum as a platform to project economic resilience and signal that Russia remains open for business despite Western sanctions and diplomatic isolation in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

During last year's forum speech, Putin proclaimed that "all of Ukraine" belonged to Russia.