The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
North Korea, North Korean missiles, Missile attack, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

North Korean missile used in deadly Russian strike on Kyiv, Zelensky says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 24, 2025 10:25 PM 2 min read
Debris surrounds a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine after a Russian missile strike on April 24, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The ballistic missile that struck a residential building in Kyiv on April 24 and killed at least 12 people was made in North Korea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Facebook, citing preliminary data.

Twelve people were killed and 90 civilians, including six children, were injured in a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on April 24, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

"If the information that this missile was made in North Korea is confirmed, it will be further proof of the criminal nature of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang," Zelensky said.

Zelensky accused both countries of using their cooperation to advance deadly technologies and wage war on civilians.

“They kill people and destroy lives together, this is the only purpose of their partnership,” he said.

According to Zelensky, more than 200 missiles and drones were launched by Russia in the latest large-scale assault across multiple Ukrainian cities on April 24.

A Ukrainian military source told Reuters on April 24 that the missile which struck the residential building in Kyiv was identified as a North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missile.

The KN-23, capable of carrying a one-tonne warhead, is reportedly more powerful than its Russian equivalent. In November 2024, CNN reported that these missiles have Western-made components.  

The attack comes as Russia and North Korea expand their military ties. Kyiv estimates that more than 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to support Russia’s war effort, primarily in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The South Korean Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA) reported earlier in April that North Korea had earned over $20 billion from its military support to Moscow, including weapons and manpower. Between August 2023 and March 2025, North Korea reportedly shipped more than 15,800 containers of munitions to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described North Korea as a “partner” and confirmed that a 2024 defense treaty between the two nations is in force. He has also suggested the idea of including Pyongyang in future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Kyiv doesn’t rule out North Korean participation in Russia’s assault on Sumy, Kharkiv oblasts
Roughly 5,000 North Korean soldiers have already been killed or injured, but 6,000 remain in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and are likely to be used in new assaults, Ukrainian intelligence said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir
Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).Read more

Most popular

News Feed

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.