Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, North Korea, North Korean missiles, Moscow
Edit post

North Korean missiles with Western parts fuel Russian attacks on Ukraine, CNN reports

by Olena Goncharova November 24, 2024 2:48 AM 3 min read
A house is damaged by a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2024. On Thursday morning, November 21, Russian forces launched a new type of intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), a Kinzhal, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipro. The Ukrainian air defense units intercept six Kh-101 missiles. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has ramped up its use of North Korean ballistic missiles in strikes against Ukraine, with approximately a third of its 2024 attacks involving these weapons, according to Ukrainian military officials and public records analyzed by CNN.

The missiles, powered by Western-made components despite international sanctions, highlight a growing collaboration between Moscow and Pyongyang. North Korea’s role in supporting Russia extends beyond weapons, with about 11,000 North Korean soldiers reportedly deployed to Russia’s Kursk region.

In 2024, Russia launched around 60 North Korean KN-23 missiles, accounting for nearly one-third of the 194 ballistic missile strikes tracked by Ukraine’s Air Force. August and September saw a surge in these attacks, with Ukrainian officials publicly identifying the KN-23 as a significant threat during that period.

"Since the spring, Russia has been using ballistic missiles and attack drones much more to strike Ukraine, and less use of cruise missiles," Yuriy Ihnat, acting head of communications for Ukraine’s Air Force, told CNN.

Ukrainian investigators have uncovered evidence of extensive use of Western components in the KN-23 missiles. According to Ukraine’s Independent Anti-Corruption Commission (NAKO), nine Western companies, including manufacturers from the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, produced key components for these weapons.

"Everything that works to guide the missile, to make it fly, is all foreign components. All the electronics are foreign. There is nothing Korean in it," Andriy Kulchytskyi, head of the Military Research Laboratory at Kyiv’s Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, told CNN. He noted that the missiles’ metal casing, which corrodes quickly, appears to be the only Korean-made part.

Fragments of the missiles, some produced as recently as 2023, suggest a rapid supply chain funneling components to North Korea. Ukrainian Defense Intelligence officials estimate that about 70% of these parts are American, with the rest sourced from Germany, Switzerland, and other countries.

A U.K.-based investigative group, Conflict Armament Research (CAR), previously found that 75% of components in one early KN-23 missile used against Ukraine came from U.S. companies.

Missile strikes involving North Korean weapons have killed at least 28 people and injured 213 in Ukraine this year, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general.

"Investigating these missiles isn’t easy due to the damage, but we can still identify the vast majority of components as Western-made," said a Ukrainian defense intelligence official.

The exact routes by which components reach North Korea remain unclear, according to weapons-tracing experts, though evidence strongly suggests China as the primary conduit.

"We have successfully traced some of those components, and the last known custodians are Chinese companies," said Damien Spleeters, deputy director of operations at Conflict Armament Research (CAR), an organization that independently tracks diverted weapons. According to Spleeters, Chinese firms acquire the components from manufacturers and pass them through a network of intermediaries.

Ukraine war latest: Russia likely used ballistic missile from ‘Kedr’ complex to strike Dnipro, intelligence says
Key developments on Nov. 22: * Russia likely used ballistic missile from ‘Kedr’ complex to strike Dnipro, intelligence says * Russia plans to launch mass production of Oreshnik missile, Putin says * North Korea received anti-aircraft missiles, oil from Russia in exchange for troops, reports say…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM

Zelensky marks Holodomor Remembrance Day.

"They wanted to destroy us. To kill us. To subjugate us. They failed. They wanted to hide the truth and silence the terrible crimes forever. They failed," Zelensky wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
5:50 AM

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21. Local sources say she was forced into a vehicle by three men and is being detained by the Russian FSB.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.