North Korea earns over $20 billion aiding Russia's war effort, report says

North Korea's military support for Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has already earned Pyongyang more than $20 billion, according to South Korea's Institute for Defense Analyses (KIDA), Newsweek reported on April 16.

KIDA's estimates show that most revenue stems from large-scale artillery ammunition shipments. North Korean munitions now account for roughly half of the Russian army's artillery needs in Ukraine, with some frontline units entirely reliant on the shells.

Between August 2023 and March 2025, North Korea reportedly shipped more than 15,800 containers of munitions to Russia. Satellite imagery revealed 64 voyages by Russian ships, potentially delivering between 4.2 million and 5.8 million rounds of North Korean ammunition.

In return, Pyongyang is said to have received advanced Russian weaponry and military technology, rather than cash. The report suggests North Korea prefers "in-kind and technical assistance" that enhances its own defense industry and supports its long-term strategic goals.

North Korea deployed more than 11,000 troops to support Russia's war efforts, most of whom were sent to Russia's Kursk Oblast. Ukraine estimates that 5,000-6,000 have become casualties, highlighting the high human cost of Pyongyang's involvement.

The deepening military alliance raises broader regional concerns, with KIDA warning that closer cooperation could lead to Moscow intervening on the Korean Peninsula in the event of a crisis.

"Russia-North Korea military cooperation raises the chances of Russia stepping in on the Korean peninsula if there's an emergency," the report said, urging the international community to adopt measures to sever the alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described North Korea as a "partner," confirming that a bilateral defense treaty signed in 2024 is now in force. He has also suggested that Pyongyang could be included in future negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.