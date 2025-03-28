The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, North Korea, Vladimir Putin, Peace Talks
Edit post

Russia's allies including North Korea could join Ukraine ceasefire talks, Putin says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 28, 2025 12:56 PM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with submariners as he visits the Russian nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk in Murmansk on March 27, 2025. (Kirill Zykov / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on March 27 that countries "friendly" to Russia could take part in the peace process and negoatiations to end Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking with sailors from the Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine, Putin listed China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and North Korea among those he sees as potential participants.

Putin described North Korea as a "partner" and noted that a treaty on military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, signed last year, had come into force.

Under the agreement, each country is obligated to assist the other "with all available means" in the event of an attack. Putin said cooperation with North Korea is ongoing in both "military-technical and military spheres."

Putin also accused Western countries of trying to deceive Russia in negotiations and claimed that European states were "constantly trying" to mislead the Kremlin.

While reiterating that Moscow "welcomes the resolution of any conflicts by peaceful means," the Russian president added: "Just not at our expense."

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready to take such a step if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Russia has refused.

North Korea has become a key military supplier for Russia, providing artillery shells, missiles, and troops in exchange for oil products and advanced rocket technology.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Russia's Kursk Oblast last fall, reinforcing Moscow's units against Ukraine's cross-border incursion.

Ukrainian forces initially seized 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory before Russian troops, bolstered by North Korean reinforcements, launched a counteroffensive earlier this month, retaking key areas, including the town of Sudzha.

North Korea sent around 3,000 additional troops to Russia in January and February to compensate for battlefield losses, AP reported on March 27.

As Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance, ‘Soviet’ command culture damages war effort
Last February, a Ukrainian company commander going by his callsign Veter was ordered to send his people to reinforce another unit’s position over the next few hours. He was told that four National Guardsmen were holding the position on the other side of the village they were defending in
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.