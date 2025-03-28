Russia's allies including North Korea could join Ukraine ceasefire talks, Putin says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on March 27 that countries "friendly" to Russia could take part in the peace process and negoatiations to end Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking with sailors from the Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine, Putin listed China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and North Korea among those he sees as potential participants.

Putin described North Korea as a "partner" and noted that a treaty on military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, signed last year, had come into force.

Under the agreement, each country is obligated to assist the other "with all available means" in the event of an attack. Putin said cooperation with North Korea is ongoing in both "military-technical and military spheres."

Putin also accused Western countries of trying to deceive Russia in negotiations and claimed that European states were "constantly trying" to mislead the Kremlin.

While reiterating that Moscow "welcomes the resolution of any conflicts by peaceful means," the Russian president added: "Just not at our expense."

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready to take such a step if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Russia has refused.

North Korea has become a key military supplier for Russia, providing artillery shells, missiles, and troops in exchange for oil products and advanced rocket technology.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Russia's Kursk Oblast last fall, reinforcing Moscow's units against Ukraine's cross-border incursion.

Ukrainian forces initially seized 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory before Russian troops, bolstered by North Korean reinforcements, launched a counteroffensive earlier this month, retaking key areas, including the town of Sudzha.

North Korea sent around 3,000 additional troops to Russia in January and February to compensate for battlefield losses, AP reported on March 27.