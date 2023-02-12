Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Guardian: Iran smuggles long-range combat drones to Russia for war against Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 12, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran smuggled at least 18 long-range Mohajer-6 combat drones to Russia in November for the war against Ukraine shortly after a Russian delegation visited Tehran, the Guardian reported on Feb. 12, citing sources in Iran.

For this, the country used its state-owned airline and boats, according to the sources.

Drones of this type can fly up to 200 kilometers and carry two missiles under each wing, along with 12 Shahed 191 and Shahed 129 drones, which can also carry air-to-ground missiles.

On Feb. 5, the WSJ reported that Moscow and Tehran were planning to build a factory in Russia that could produce more than 6,000 Iranian-designed combat drones.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities across the country.

In November, the U.S. imposed sanctions against companies and individuals involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

The EU and Canada have also sanctioned Iran over its supply of kamikaze drones to Moscow.

