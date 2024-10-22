General Staff: Russia has lost 681,580 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 681,580 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 22.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,079 tanks, 18,199 armored fighting vehicles, 27,111 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,623 artillery systems, 1,234 multiple launch rocket systems, 981 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,404 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.