Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 681,580 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 22, 2024 8:14 AM 1 min read
A view of military equipment as Ukrainian soldiers carry out a mission in an AS-90 to shoot at Russian positions in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 14, 2024. (Gian Marco Benedetto/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 681,580 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 22.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,079 tanks, 18,199 armored fighting vehicles, 27,111 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,623 artillery systems, 1,234 multiple launch rocket systems, 981 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,404 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: US announces new defense aid package for Ukraine worth $400 million
Key developments on Oct. 21: * US announces $400 million defense aid package for Ukraine * Russia detains 18 North Korean soldiers who left positions in Kursk Oblast, source says * Kremlin calls North Korean troops reports ‘contradictory’ but stops short of denial * Russia attacking toward town…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:18 AM  (Updated: )

Moldova's Sandu advances to presidential run-off, winning after 'unfair fight.'

"The people of Moldova have spoken: our EU future will now be anchored in the constitution," Sandu said on X. "We fought fairly in an unfair fight—and we won. But the fight isn’t over. We will keep pushing for peace, prosperity, and the freedom to build our own future."
10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 38 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.