Wednesday, November 16, 2022

US sanctions companies, individuals involved in production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 16, 2022 5:17 am
The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled additional sanctions on Nov. 15 on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation-related companies, including Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, Success Aviation Services FZC and i Jet Global DMCC and two individuals – Abbas Djuma and Tigran Srabionov – who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department's statement. 

Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center (SAIRC) has designed and manufactured several Shahed-series drones, including the Shahed-136 one-way attack UAV that Russian forces have used in recent attacks targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
