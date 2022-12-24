EU sanctions Iran for supplying Russia with drones for its war in Ukraine.

The European Union on Dec. 12

four individuals to the list of sanctions against Iran, as well as four entities “for their role in the development and delivery of UAVs used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.”





Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities across the country.





In late November, Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, claimed that Iran was transferring the blueprints for its drones to Russia in an effort to avoid sanctions for selling drones directly. However, it may take some time before Russia is able to start production, Ihnat said then.





President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October that Russia had ordered over 2,400 Iranian-made attack drones.





On Dec. 2, Canada introduced another round of sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities, including a company that helps develop Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones deployed by Russia in its war against Ukraine.