General Staff: Russian forces conduct unsuccessful offensives in 3 oblasts

Russian forces have attempted to carry out offensives in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts over the last day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

These included attempts to gain ground in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the course of the day, 24 combat clashes took place, while Russian forces also launched four missile attacks and 37 air strikes.

In Kherson Oblast, more than 15 settlements were hit by Russian artillery fire, and more than 20 settlements were hit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian forces continue their offensive operations in the directions of Berdiansk and Mariupol, the General Staff added.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters over the day.

By the end of July, British intelligence estimated that Russia has lost around 40 standard Ka-52 helicopters since the full-scale invasion.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces have successfully advanced south of the recently liberated village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast.

Kyiv announced the liberation of Urozhaine the day before. The settlement lies in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast, east of Staromaiorske, which Ukraine took back in late July.