Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russian forces conduct unsuccessful offensives in 3 oblasts

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 17, 2023 10:13 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's 155-mm M109 self-propelled howitzer fires onto Russian positions near the occupied city of Bakhmut on Aug. 17, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast. (Photo by Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces have attempted to carry out offensives in Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk oblasts over the last day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

These included attempts to gain ground in Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Over the course of the day, 24 combat clashes took place, while Russian forces also launched four missile attacks and 37 air strikes.

In Kherson Oblast, more than 15 settlements were hit by Russian artillery fire, and more than 20 settlements were hit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian forces continue their offensive operations in the directions of Berdiansk and Mariupol, the General Staff added.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters over the day.

By the end of July, British intelligence estimated that Russia has lost around 40 standard Ka-52 helicopters since the full-scale invasion.

Earlier in the day, the General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces have successfully advanced south of the recently liberated village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast.

Kyiv announced the liberation of Urozhaine the day before. The settlement lies in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast, east of Staromaiorske, which Ukraine took back in late July.

Slovakia’s top general visits Ukraine’s southern forces command
General Daniel Zmeko, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, paid a visit to the Tavria group of troops fighting in Ukraine’s south, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
