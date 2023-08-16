Ukraine liberates Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Aug. 16 that the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast has been liberated, adding that offensive operations continue.

"Urozhaine liberated. Our defenders are solidifying newly taken positions," Maliar wrote on her Telegram channel."Offensive operations continue."

The village of Urozhaine lies close to Staromaiorske, another village in Donetsk Oblast that was liberated already in late July.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported advances in the Urozhaine direction on Aug. 15. Later that day, Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to regain lost positions in the sector, the General Staff added.