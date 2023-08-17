Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian troops advance south of Donetsk Oblast’s Urozhaine

by Dinara Khalilova August 17, 2023 10:28 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire SPG recoilless gun at a forest in Donetsk Oblast as the Russia-Ukraine war continues on Aug. 15, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have successfully advanced south of the recently liberated village of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

The units are now fortifying the territories they have retaken, the military wrote in its daily update on Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Kyiv announced the liberation of Urozhaine the day before. The settlement lies in the southwestern part of Donetsk Oblast, east of Staromaiorske, which Ukraine took back in late July.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces are also on the offensive south of Bakhmut, the town Russia occupied in May after months of a bloody battle.

Russian forces attempted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka around 15 kilometers from Kupiansk and Bohdanivka west of Bakhmut, reads the Aug. 17 report.

Russia also reportedly failed to advance in the areas of Marinka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, suffering significant losses.

Ukraine’s military added that it kept holding back Russian offensive operations in the Lyman and Kupiansk directions, as well as on Bakhmut’s northern flank.

On Aug. 10, local authorities began a mandatory evacuation of civilians from the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv Oblast, where Moscow is reportedly trying to recapture the territories lost during the Ukrainian surprise counteroffensive last autumn.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
