Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia commits new attack helicopters in response to Ukrainian counteroffensive

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 27, 2023 11:53 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen look at Fragments of the Russian Military Ka-52 Helicopter Destroyed by Ukrainian Army during Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the Gostomel airfield near Kyiv, Ukraine. July 08, 2022 (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has committed new attack helicopters as Ukraine's counteroffensive on the southern front continues, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry intelligence update on July 27.

The U.K. reports that there is evidence Russia is using a small number of new Ka-52M helicopters, which are "heavily modified" versions of the Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters.

The update states that evidence of this includes photos on social media of Russian aircrew posing next to the new aircraft.

British intelligence estimated that Russia has lost around 40 standard Ka-52 helicopters since the invasion.

"Informed by lessons from Russia's experience in Syria," the U.K. reported that modifications include the integration of LMUR anti-tank missiles, which have a range of around 15 kilometers.

The Russian military is able to launch these weapons "beyond the range of Ukrainian air defenses," added the update.

The New York Times reported on July 26 that the "main thrust" of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive is currently in the southeast, and that Ukraine will now deploy thousands of Western-trained reinforcements previously held in reserve.

The same day, the White House stated that Ukrainian forces are moving forward and that the U.S. will continue to supply "the kinds of tools and capabilities they need to stay on the move."

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine to receive F-16 training, additional air defense as Russia continues missile barrage
Key developments on July 26: * Ukraine downs 36 Russian missiles on July 26 * Ukrainian pilots to receive F-16 training in Denmark, Romania * Black Sea security discussed at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting * Ukraine continues advancing in Donetsk Oblast * Ukraine receives additional air defen…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.