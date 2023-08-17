Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Slovakia's top general visits Ukraine's southern forces command

by Martin Fornusek August 17, 2023 5:30 PM 1 min read
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic General Daniel Zmeko paid a visit to the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria," Aug. 17, 2023. (Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

General Daniel Zmeko, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic, paid a visit to the Tavria group of troops fighting in Ukraine's south, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 17.

"During the meeting with defenders from the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian side thanked Slovakia for the material and technical assistance provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ukrainian military wrote on social media.

"In particular, the effectiveness of combat use of weapons provided by the Slovak Republic was noted."

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, met his Slovak counterpart last week during Zemko's visit to the country.

The two senior officers discussed the situation at the front and the needs of Ukraine's army, and Zaluzhnyi thanked the Slovak general for Bratislava's support against the Russian aggression, the Ukrainian commander wrote on his Telegram channel.

Slovakia, a Central European NATO and EU member, has provided Ukraine with both humanitarian and military support since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The military hardware provided to Kyiv included, among else, artillery, armored vehicles, air defenses, and most notably 13 Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets previously operated by the Slovak Air Force.

Zelensky criticizes pro-Kremlin sentiment in Slovakia
President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 7 lashed out at the pro-Kremlin views of some of Slovakia’s residents, saying that a pro-Russian position is a “pro-terrorist” one.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.