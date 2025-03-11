The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Russia, Russian losses, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, Russian armed forces, general staff
General Staff: Russia has lost 887,620 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2025 8:22 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher shells Russian troops near Luhansk, on April 10. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 887,620 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 11.

This number includes 1,300 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,303 tanks, 21,423 armored fighting vehicles, 40,205 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,346 artillery systems, 1,313 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,103 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,801 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

