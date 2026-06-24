Why Ukraine is betting on ground drones, explained

Ground robots are becoming an increasingly important part of Ukraine’s war effort, helping transport supplies, evacuate wounded soldiers, clear mines, and carry out combat missions without putting troops at risk. The Kyiv Independent’s Kateryna Hodunova speaks with Vasyl Korenovskyi, CEO of RoverTech, a Ukrainian defense technology company that develops unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). He explains how a simple demining machine evolved into a growing family of ground robotic systems now used on the battlefield. The conversation explores the role of artificial intelligence in warfare, the challenges of scaling military production, and how robots could eventually take over many front-line tasks — while still leaving a critical role for infantry.