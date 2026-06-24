Skelia assault regiment under investigation following report of 26 noncombat deaths, alleged abuse

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation has launched a pre-trial investigation into the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, known as Skelia, following allegations of abuse within the unit and at least 26 noncombat deaths among recruits, the agency said on June 24.

The development follows an investigation published by Ukrainian outlet Babel on June 23, which cited testimonies from current and former soldiers, relatives of mobilized service members, as well as medical records, court documents, and forensic examinations.

Skelia is one of Ukraine's largest assault formations, with more than 10,000 personnel. Expanded as part of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi's effort to build specialized assault units, the regiment receives a large share of newly mobilized recruits and is regularly assigned high-risk assault operations.

According to the investigation, at least 26 service members died between late 2025 and spring 2026, many shortly after mobilization and training. Relatives and former soldiers alleged that the regiment was plagued by inadequate medical care, coercion, and physical abuse.

The State Bureau of Investigation said it is verifying the allegations cited in the report and examining whether military officials exceeded their authority and official powers under martial law, resulting in serious consequences.

The regiment said in response to the investigation that 18 of the 26 deaths allegedly occurred in hospital or on the way to hospital, rather than directly at duty stations. The deaths were still related to poor health conditions, according to the statement.

Skelia also said it is not involved in the mobilization of conscripts and therefore receives personnel assigned by draft offices, with conscripts reportedly considered fit for service following positive medical commission assessments.

The regiment's command is ready to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, the military ombudsman, and other relevant bodies to ensure "the impartial and objective establishment of all facts," the statement read.

Syrskyi and the General Staff had not commented on the investigation's findings at the time of publication.

The allegations are not the first controversy involving Skelia. In April, footage of a failed mechanized assault near Pokrovsk drew criticism of the regiment's tactics, though military officials said assault units are often tasked with some of the most dangerous missions on the front.