Russia attacks foreign cargo ships in Black Sea, killing Egyptian sailor

Russian forces attacked three foreign-flagged civilian cargo ships in the Black Sea overnight on June 22, with one strike killing an Egyptian crew member and setting the ship on fire, Ukraine's Navy reported.

The Turkish-owned, Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier Victress was the worst hit, with Russian drones sparking a large fire on the bridge and killing a 58-year-old Egyptian cook on board, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba.

The other eight crew members, Turkish and Indian citizens, were evacuated in a Ukrainian rescue operation, the navy said.

Two other ships flying the flags of Belize and Palau respectively also came under fire but were able to continue their journeys after suffering minor damage.

"A clear demonstration that Russia's words cannot be trusted," said Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on X.

"Russia remains the main threat to the Black Sea security and prosperity."

The strike comes just four days after Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, to discuss the safety of Black Sea shipping and Turkey's potential future hosting of peace talks, among other issues.

Russian authorities have not commented on the incident.

Since civilian shipping from Ukrainian ports in Odesa Oblast resumed after the Black Sea grain deal agreed on in 2022, Russia has regularly targeted civilian shipping in the corridor, including large vessels carrying Ukrainian grain to countries in the Global South.

The most recent attack came in May 2026, when Chinese-owned bulk carrier KSL-Denyang was struck near Odesa.